Former Palace favourite Yannick Bolasie – who knows something about important victories against Brighton – could hardly contain himself when Benteke’s goal went in.

Bentekeeeeeeeee!!!!!! Oiiiiiii 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 22, 2021

Nor could ex-Eagle Darren Ambrose:

Wilfried Zaha may have been unavailable to play in the game – but he certainly lived every minute.

CHRISTIAN BENTEKE !!!!!!!!! Endyebehausbeheusbeh! — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) February 22, 2021

Zaha isn’t the only one who may have let his excitement get the better of him…

Few spelling mistakes in this — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 22, 2021

Beating Brighton is always something for the fans to savour, and they didn’t miss their opportunity here.

Every Palace fan in their living room when Benteke scored #cpfc pic.twitter.com/BKJGTBK6IJ — J⚡️ (@J__CPFC) February 22, 2021

A word for Mateta.



The lad has bagged a spinning back-heel through the legs of the keeper in a 2-1 win away at Brighton for his first goal in our colours.



Immediate hero status. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 22, 2021

And finally, sent to us by a fan...

Remember, you can watch FREE highlights of the win by clicking here.