When Christian Benteke’s 94th minute volley hit the back of the net to leave Brighton & Hove Albion stunned, it sparked wild celebrations in living rooms across the country – here are some of the best reactions.
Former Palace favourite Yannick Bolasie – who knows something about important victories against Brighton – could hardly contain himself when Benteke’s goal went in.
Bentekeeeeeeeee!!!!!! Oiiiiiii 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 22, 2021
Nor could ex-Eagle Darren Ambrose:
Wow @cpfc @chrisbenteke 👏👏👏— Darren Ambrose (@DarrenAmbrose84) February 22, 2021
Wilfried Zaha may have been unavailable to play in the game – but he certainly lived every minute.
CHRISTIAN BENTEKE !!!!!!!!! Endyebehausbeheusbeh!— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) February 22, 2021
Zaha isn’t the only one who may have let his excitement get the better of him…
Few spelling mistakes in this— Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 22, 2021
Beating Brighton is always something for the fans to savour, and they didn’t miss their opportunity here.
Goodnight mate @wilfriedzaha 😂 https://t.co/nof3wOuIuD— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) February 22, 2021
Someone had to do it... #cpfc pic.twitter.com/AReBDWR29N— Matt (@MattCPFC) February 22, 2021
Every Palace fan in their living room when Benteke scored #cpfc pic.twitter.com/BKJGTBK6IJ— J⚡️ (@J__CPFC) February 22, 2021
A word for Mateta.— HLTCO (@HLTCO) February 22, 2021
The lad has bagged a spinning back-heel through the legs of the keeper in a 2-1 win away at Brighton for his first goal in our colours.
Immediate hero status.
And finally, sent to us by a fan...
