While Palace's first-team won't play for just under a month, there is plenty of football to fill your time – including a women's match at Selhurst, Under-18s live broadcast and an Under-21s match in SE25.

Plus, with international football from the middle of the month and a range of local non-league sides in action, you'll have your pick of what to enjoy.

Palace Women's match with Southampton on Sunday 18th is undoubtedly the biggest pull, with live football hosted at Selhurst despite the Premier League lull.

The team are excelling, too, winning their first two games, keeping two clean sheets and topping the Women's Championship table.

What's more, you can back their efforts with the whole family from just £10. Find out more and grab your tickets here!