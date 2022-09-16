So, you can kick-off the weekend watching the U18s, head off to the Under-21s or for a local non-league match, and make it back for the Saturday evening Premier League game. Then, on Sunday, it's off to Selhurst to back the women.
The week after, England play twice in their final matches before the World Cup, and Palace have a number of players who could be in-line to feature. Elsewhere, we've already had several first-team players named for their countries, and Cormac Austin became the first confirmed Academy call-up.
Check out the footballing calendar for the upcoming break below.
Fill the break
- Saturday 17th, 11:00: Palace U18s v Southampton (Palace TV+)
- Saturday 17th, 12:30: Wolves v Man City (BT Sport)
- Saturday 17th, 14:00: Palace v Chelsea U21s (Selhurst Park - tickets available here)
- Saturday 17th, 17:30: Spurs v Leicester City (Sky Sports)
- Sunday 18th, 12:00: Brentford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
- Sunday 18th, 12:30: Palace v Southampton Women (Selhurst Park – tickets available here)
- Friday 23rd, 19:45: Italy v England (Channel 4)
- Monday 26th, 19:45: England v Germany (Channel 4)
Non-league fixtures
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: Bromley v Maidstone United (Hayes Lane, BR2 9EF)
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: AFC Whyteleafe v Rochester United (Church Road, CR3 0AR)
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: Balham v Farnham Town (Mayfield Stadium, CR7 6DN)
- Saturday 17th: Banstead Athletic v Frimley Green (Merland Rise, KT20 5JG)
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: Forest Hill Park v Faversham Strike Force (Ladywell Arena, SE6 4QX)
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: Dulwich Hamlet v Margate (Champion Hill, SE22 8BD)
- Saturday 17th, 15:00: Cray Valley Paper Mills v Hanwell Town (Courage stadium, SE9 5HP)
Bromley are hosting their very own non-league day the following weekend, with reduced ticket prices for their clash against Oldham Athletic on Saturday 24th. Find out more here.