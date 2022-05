The match will not be shown live on television in the UK, but you can still stay in the loop with everything below and for fans following from abroad, we can show you where to watch.

Palace Audio

Palace supporters all over the world can listen to live audio commentary of every Palace fixture in the upcoming 2019/20 season for as little as £1 per game on the official club app, mobile internet or on desktop.

Fans can buy a Season Pass for £38, a Monthly Pass (which auto-renews) at £4.49 per month, or a 24-Hour Pass (for a single matchday) for £1.49, by clicking here.

Find out more about Palace Audio here!

Social media

You can check out our Instagram story for eye-catching shots of all of the pre-match build-up and our official Twitter page will be bringing you up-to-the-minute match updates, stunning photos and more.

The official app

The official Palace app’s match centre is the place to be for everything you need on-hand during today’s clash. With live stats, a running match commentary feed and lineups the moment they’re released as well as all an instant match report and post-match reaction from Palace TV, there’s no need to leave the app to follow the Eagles’ efforts.

Download our app for free here!

International fans

For fans following from abroad, have a look at our Worldwide TV Listings here. And if you're wondering where the nearest official fan club is to you, you can click here to find out.

Did you know you can become an International Member from just £45 and receive benefits such as guaranteed tickets for any home league game and exclusive live Palace TV streams for selected games? You can - by buying here!

Can I buy tickets?

Members can buy tickets for every home match, with Gold Members receiving an exclusive 72-hour window to make their purchase and other benefits. A very small number of tickets are still available for today’s game and these can be bought here.

Become a member today and make sure you’re always in-line for tickets to Selhurst Park!