Born and raised in south London like so many of the country’s best footballers, Eze grew up playing in the footballing cages – and it was two Palace players he looked up to.

“I remember watching [Yannick] Bolasie and [Wilfried] Zaha in the Championship and just thinking: ‘That’s where you want to be, that’s the goal.”

“It’s perfect – it’s great to be back in south London, local and around my family.”

Now an experienced member of the dressing room, he recalls travelling to Selhurst Park in his Palace kit, as he prepared to make his debut at just 17-years-old.

“Obviously you have to make your own way down to the stadium,” he said. “I didn’t have a car, so I took a bus from Stockwell to Brixton, and then Brixton to South Norwood.

“I remember meeting one of my old friends on that same bus. He said to me: ‘Why have you got boots in your hands – and why are you dressed in that Palace tracksuit?’

“I was like: ‘Well, I’m going to go play for the Palace first-team tonight.’ He just looked at me, laughing. I said: ‘Seriously, I’m going to go and play. You can watch me tonight live on Sky Sports!’

“He said: ‘Yeah whatever, mate.’ He didn’t believe me.”

