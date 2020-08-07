But the former Eagles - Geoff Thomas, David Hopkin and Darren Powell - could only choose Palace players from their era for the ultimate five-a-side set-up.

And Thomas certainly used his imagination, picking manager Steve Coppell for a midfield berth - with the former England winger being only 31-years-old when Thomas arrived in south London.

"Honestly, our former captain says, "ask any of the lads who was one of the best five-a-side players, Steve was still up there."

Thomas isn't the first player to comment on the manager's five-a-side prowess, but for promotion figures Hopkin and Powell, it's strictly teammates who earn the nod.

Geoff Thomas' dream Palace five-a-side

GK: Nigel Martyn

DF: Andy Thorn

MF: Geoff Thomas

MF: Steve Coppell

ST: Ian Wright

David Hopkin