But the former Eagles - Geoff Thomas, David Hopkin and Darren Powell - could only choose Palace players from their era for the ultimate five-a-side set-up.
And Thomas certainly used his imagination, picking manager Steve Coppell for a midfield berth - with the former England winger being only 31-years-old when Thomas arrived in south London.
"Honestly, our former captain says, "ask any of the lads who was one of the best five-a-side players, Steve was still up there."
Thomas isn't the first player to comment on the manager's five-a-side prowess, but for promotion figures Hopkin and Powell, it's strictly teammates who earn the nod.
Geoff Thomas' dream Palace five-a-side
- GK: Nigel Martyn
- DF: Andy Thorn
- MF: Geoff Thomas
- MF: Steve Coppell
- ST: Ian Wright
David Hopkin
- GK: Nigel Martyn
- DF: Andy Roberts
- DF: Dean Gordon
- MF: Simon Rodger
- ST: Dougie Freedman
Darren Powell
- GK: Gabor Kiraly
- DF: Tony Popovic
- DF: Danny Butterfield
- MF: Michael Hughes
- ST: Andrew Johnson