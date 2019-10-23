Please read the guide for visiting supporters before leaving for north London. You can view it by clicking here.

Supporter updates will be shared by the home club via their official website and official Twitter account.

For support in getting to the Emirates, please visit this page here and check the Transport for London website for any travel updates.

Supporters are strongly advised to arrive early on Sunday as security checks are being enforced around the outside of the stadium. If it is not absolutely necessary, please do not bring a bag. However, if you must, please be aware that it will be searched and that the maximum size is 16.5x12x6”.

Turnstiles open from 3pm and supporters are encouraged to arrive no later than 3:30pm.