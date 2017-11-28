The away end in the South Stand will open two hours before kick-off, and all fans entering the stadium will be searched, including all bags. All fans are advised to avoid bringing bags wherever possible to speed up the search process.

Brighton will be running their three usual park & ride sites at Mill Road, Brighton Racecourse and Mithras House, Palace fans travelling by car are advised to head to the racecourse site.



The racecourse site [postcode BN2 9XZ] has the largest capacity and allows for the easiest access to and from the stadium.



There is no onsite parking available at the stadium, and all near-site spaces are now sold out.



All visiting supporters can take advantage of the free subsidised travel within the free travel zone. Palace fans will only need to buy a return ticket to Haywards Heath and can travel the rest of the journey for free.



Brighton & Hove Albion are also laying on a special direct train service to accommodate 1300 Palace fans travelling north after the game (departing 22.41).

This will be the quickest rail option to get back to London. This will leave from Falmer, stopping at Three Bridges, East Croydon,Selhurst, Clapham Junction and London Victoria.

Fans wishing to take advantage of this Football Special are advised to remain in the stadium concourse for approximately 25 minutes, when you will be escorted to the station.

For those wishing to avoid the immediate post-match rush, the bars and kiosks in the away concourses and (subject to good behaviour and demand) are expected to remain open after the game until 11pm.

BARS AND AWAY FAN FRIENDLY PUBS



The pubs located within the immediate vicinity of Brighton Station have been designated as home only at the licensees’ discretion.



Visiting fans are advised that away friendly pubs and bars are located on West Street and include Yates and Wetherspoons - while the concourses in the away end will be open two hours prior to kick-off.



The club recommends that all fans allow at least an hour to travel by train from the mainline Brighton station to the stadium, in order to arrive in plenty of time before kick-off.