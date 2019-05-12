01 / 13
Five goals, three points and a new kit launch; it was quite the day to be associated with Crystal Palace Football Club.
As is tradition, the players and staff conducted their lap of honour around Selhurst Park to pay tribute to your loyal and vocal support throughout the season. It is, of course, always a special ooccasion, however, with the added emotion of a farewell to Julian Speroni and Jason Puncheon today's was an emotional one.
