To start, all fans are advised to arrive early, with general admission areas of the stadium opening at 4.45pm. Fans are asked to have taken their seats by 7.15pm latest, for the start of the opening ceremony. Kick-off will be at 7.45pm.

All Palace fans will be situated in the lower tier of the North East corner of the ground and the hosts have stated that the Elmhurst Arms on Lordship Lane is a designated pub for away fans. The nearest station to the visiting section is Northumberland Park and Palace fans should enter via Worcester Avenue.

The New Stadium is fully cashless, so fans are reminded to bring a credit or debit card or form of contactless payment if they are wishing to purchase anything from within the stadium. You can see all of the ways to pay by clicking here. There are a wide range of food and drink outlets available to visiting fans, and they can be accessed from 4.45pm.

Supporters are encouraged not to bring a bag tomorrow night. If you have to bring a bag with you, please ensure that it is either smaller than the dimensions of an A4 sheet of paper (21x29.7cm), a clear carrier bag that is less than 30x30cm or a Spurs Bag for Life, which can be purchased from the club shop for £1. All bags will be searched upon arrival. To view the full Bag Policy, click here now.

There will be a commemorative edition programme on sale, which is A4 sized and able to buy via cashless payment both inside and outside the ground. Alternatively, you can pre-order it here.

For any issues on the night, speak with a Spurs 'Fanbassador', who can be found en route to the stadium, inside and outside the ground itself.

All the additional information you need about the stadium can be found by clicking here for Spurs' Away Fans' Guide.

