Supporters are encouraged to stay at the ground following the full-time whistle to hear Roy Hodgson address the crowd, as well as departing club legends Julian Speroni and Jason Puncheon being given the opportunity to say farewell, before the entire squad walks around the pitch to thank supporters for their efforts this season.
Keeping with tradition, the entire Palace squad will conduct a lap of appreciation following the final Premier League fixture of the season against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon at Selhurst Park.