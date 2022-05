Hodgson revealed that alongside the absentees of Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins - players who have been sidelined for several weeks now - that Scott Dann is a doubt for the game against the Cherries.

Hodgson said: "We will assess Scott Dann tomorrow, as he left training today with a slight strain."

