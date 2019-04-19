Hodgson said: "We have been a little bit unlucky in this latter period, it started with Mamadou, then we lost James and now we've lost Jeff, which is of course three big blows for us.

"He won't play again this season, the ankle injury is such that it will take the three or so weeks we have left (to heal).

"Fortunately, we don't have quite so many other injuries to deal with but we are getting down to our bare bones, but I guess we aren't alone in that respect, late in the season teams do get depleted.

"The worst thing with these things is it always happen to players in the same positions, we are certainly stretched at the moment in our defensive positions, we have been depleted in midfield and up front at the moment, fortunately, we do have competition for places."

