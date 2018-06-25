The Moroccan was one of 16 players recruited by Ian Holloway in the summer of 2013, but proved to be one of his best buys as he netted 10 times for the Eagles in 66 games, including their first goal back in the top-flight at Stoke City on his second Palace appearance.

Other highlights included vital strikes against Cardiff City and West Ham United as the club began to claw to safety, and the winner against Swansea City to ensure the Eagles claimed a top-half finish in 2014/15 – the 100th and final goal of his career to date.

You can view the best of his Palace strikes below:

On the international stage, Chamakh made 65 appearances for Morocco, the final two of which came during his time at Selhurst Park. He was named in four Africa Cup of Nations squads, claiming a silver medal in the 2004 edition, but he missed out on playing in the 2015 finals when Morocco were expelled after refusing to host the competition due to the outbreak of the Ebola virus. He netted 18 times for his country, with his last cap coming in 2014.

After leaving SE25 in 2016, he had a brief spell at Cardiff before departing before Christmas 2016 and has since been without a club. However, he hasn’t been forgotten about by Palace fans, who will always be grateful for his efforts playing his part in establishing the Eagles in the Premier League.