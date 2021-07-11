The Watford friendly (August 7th, 15:00 BST) will not be available to users within the United Kingdom or Montenegro. This is due to the match falling on the same day the 21/22 Championship season starts, meaning there is a UK-wide broadcasting blackout set by UEFA.

App users who have bought a pass/have a Gold/Junior Eagle Gold/International Membership must click on the pulsating red icon in the top-right corner of the app homescreen or the matchday banner at the top of the homescreen to access the Watford broadcast from 13:30 BST on Saturday, 7th August, with footage beginning from 14:15 BST. This is the only way (currently) to access the live broadcast on the app. Web users can head to www.cpfc.co.uk/palace-tv/.

If you are a PalaceTV+ subscriber (or Gold Member / Junior Gold / International Member) who is NOT in the UK, you can watch today's match on the app (click the flashing red button in the top corner)... or on desktop by clicking here.