From August 2nd, we will also offer the option of Palace TV+ Weekly and Monthly passes:

Weekly pass: £1.99 (recurring) During a one-week period, you’ll be able to watch any / all live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live audio commentary broadcast in the period. This represents better value for supporters, who were paying £3 for one-off access to a live match broadcast. The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

£1.99 (recurring) Monthly pass: £3.99 (recurring) For a one-month period, you’ll be able to watch any live broadcasts shown, and listen to any live commentary broadcast, during the period. The subscription will auto-renew, however you can cancel at any time.

£3.99 (recurring)

Alternatively, fans can join as a Gold, Junior Eagle Gold or International Member, which all have Palace TV+ included, as well as a range of other benefits including ticket access. Click here to browse all of our Membership products.

HOW TO BUY

To subscribe to Palace TV+, ensure you are logged-in to your Palace account and purchase through the website, or on the app within the Membership section on the 'More' menu. Please note, if you purchase through the app, management of your account is done through the App Store / Google Play Store.

NEED MORE INFORMATION?

For any questions regarding Palace TV+, visit the FAQs section, which can be found here.