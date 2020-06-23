Of course you do.

We’re running a new online half-time challenge for the club’s game against Burnley on Monday evening and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Andros Townsend’s screamer against Burnley last season to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Andros will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

👕 This is your chance to win a signed #CPFC shirt!



Take part in the #UtilitaGoalGeneratorChallenge and @andros_townsend will pick his favourite recreation! @UtilitaFootball | @UtilitaEnergy — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 26, 2020

The deadline for your entries is tomorrow (Saturday, 27th July) at 23:59 BST. So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here!

For full terms and conditions, please click here.

