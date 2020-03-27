What a journey it has been from continually tormenting Brighton & Hove Albion to returning on loan to equalise in dramatic fashion against Newcastle United.

No doubt there will have been so many questions you will have wanted to ask the Palace icon over the years, and now you can.

At 13:00 GMT today, Zaha will be going live on the club's official Instagram account alongside Palace TV's, Chris Grierson, where the Palace faithful's questions will be put to the 28-year-old.

For a chance of having your question put to Zaha, tweet the club's official Twitter account before the Ivory Coast international takes over on Instagram.