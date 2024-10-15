The 21-year-old midfielder featured for the first-team on Crystal Palace’s pre-season tour of the United States this summer, and continued his progress this season by netting in Northern Ireland’s five-goal thrashing of Azerbaijan.

"It’s a special moment with that being my first goal for Northern Ireland,” he told Northern Ireland’s official media channel. “I want more and we’ve another game coming up so it would be good to get another. It’s a proud moment.

"We knew we had the quality in the dressing room to get the result. I thought we were ruthless in front of goal and we showed that today.

"We probably could have got more goals and I always believed we could win the game. That was a good way to do it.”

Devenny and co. are aiming to secure their place at the Under-21s European Championships in 2025.