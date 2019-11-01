Following recent picks from Liam Gallagher (for Palace v Man City), and The Manor (Arsenal v Palace), Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno has handpicked some of his favourite tunes for the Palace Playlist.

Serge recently launched a solo album using the moniker ‘The S.L.P.’, whose album showcases an 11-track trip across hip-hop influence, richly melodic moments, psychedelic-funk, new-wave and euphoric scenes. Serge selected Kasabian classic Fire and two new tracks Nobobdy Else and Trance for the playlist.

Serge's selection in full:

The S.L.P. - Nobody Else

Kasabian - Fire

Daft Punk - Da Funk

Little Simz - 101FM

The S.L.P. - Trance

Serge's tracks are now on the playlist, alongside some classic Palace tunes and popular terrace tracks. Listen to the Official Palace Playlist on the following platforms, or use the little widget below. Make sure you subscribe. Enjoy!

Spotify

Apple Music

Deezer