Guéhi earned a spot in the England squad for the first time in March, making his debut against Switzerland at Wembley, and his continued good form for Crystal Palace sees him retain his place for the upcoming Nations League tournament.

The defender will be part of the team to take on Hungary home and away, either side of a difficult double-header against old rivals Germany and European champions Italy – in a repeat of the 2021 Wembley final.

The club's 21/22 Player of the Season Conor Gallagher is also a part of the squad, aiming to add to the three caps he gained last campaign after making his debut in a memorable 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

In Senegal, Cheikhou Kouyaté and the Lions of Teranga are looking to kickstart their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title they won in January, as qualifying for the next edition gets underway in earnest.

Kouyaté could face Rwanda and Senegal, while Wilfried Zaha and his Cote d’Ivoire teammates take on Zambia and Lesotho.

Ghana will be spearheaded by Jordan Ayew as they face Madagascar and Central African Republic in the AFCON qualifiers, before travelling to Osaka for an exciting friendly match against Japan.

Keep an eye out for the Palace Academy boys below, who are also in action.

All times BST.

England – Marc Guéhi

Saturday, 4th June: Hungary v England (17:00)

Tuesday, 7th June: Germany v England (19:45)

Saturday, 11th June: England v Italy (19:45)

Tuesday, 14th June: England v Hungary (19:45)

Senegal – Cheikhou Kouyaté

Saturday, 4th June: Senegal v Benin (20:00)

Tuesday, 7th June: Rwanda v Senegal (20:00)

Ghana – Jordan Ayew

Wednesday, 1st June: Ghana v Madagascar (20:00)

Sunday, 5th June: Central African Republic v Ghana (14:00)

Friday, 10th June: Japan v Ghana (10:55)

Cote d’Ivoire – Wilfried Zaha

Friday, 3rd June: Cote d’Ivoire v Zambia (20:00)

Thursday, 9th June: Lesotho v Cote d’Ivoire (20:00)

England U18s - Victor Akinwale, Jack Wells-Morrison, Kaden Rodney and Joe Whitworth

Tuesday, 7th June - England v Austria (15:00)

Friday, 10th June - England v Wales (15:00)

Monday, 13th June - England v Croatia (15:00)

Ireland U21s - Tayo Adaramola and Jake O'Brien

Friday, June 3rd: Ireland v Bosnia & Herzegovina (19:30)

Monday, June 6th: Ireland v Montenegro (17:00)

Tuesday, June 14th: Italy v Ireland (16:30)

Albania U21s - Laurie Shala

Saturday, June 4th: Andorra v Kosovo (17:00)

Thursday, June 10th: Kosovo v England (19:00)

Monday, June 13th: Albania v Kosovo (18:30)

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels for any further call-ups and to see how the lads fare.