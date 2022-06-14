Marc Guéhi joined the England camp for four upcoming games. He first earned a spot in the England squad in March, making his debut against Switzerland at Wembley, and his continued good form for Crystal Palace sees him retain his place for the upcoming Nations League tournament.

He took to the field in the 88th-minute as England held European Championship holders Italy to a 0-0 draw.

The defender could also be part of the team to take on Hungary in the last of four games. He was not part of the squad as England fell to Hungary in the away leg, and remained on the bench against Germany.

The club's 21/22 Player of the Season Conor Gallagher is also a part of the squad, adding to the three caps he gained last campaign after making his debut in a memorable 10-0 thrashing of San Marino.

Elsewhere, Joachim Andersen helped Denmark secure two impressive victories, shocking France and then beating Austria in the 84th-minute.

Andersen played the entirety of both matches to see Denmark move top of their Nations League group. The Austria win took Palace's internationals to a 100% winning start in the first eight matches they played in. The Danes, however, ended their recent run by falling to Croatia 1-0.

Cheikhou Kouyaté sustained the club's strong start by helping Senegal beat Benin 3-1. He came on in the 67th-minute as a Sadio Mané hat-trick ensured victory, and remained on the bench for their win over Rwanda, clinched in the 95th-minute.

Earlier this month, Ayew helped Ghana to a confident 3-0 win over Madagascar and Wilfried Zaha took to the pitch for Cote d’Ivoire in 3-1 triumph over Zambia.

Zaha's Elephants then drew 0-0 with Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Looking at the Academy, Laurence Shala made the bench as Kosovo beat Andorra U21s 3-0 and lost to England, and two of the three England U18s have been in action with a game left to play.