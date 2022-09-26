Wilfried Zaha added to his 28 caps for Ivory Coast with two friendlies against Togo, playing 81 minutes, and Guinea, where Zaha came on as a 61st minute substitute.

Meanwhile, teenage forward Malcolm Ebiowei featured twice with the England Under-20s; e came on in the 70th minute to make his U20 debut in a 3-0 win over Chile and played the full 90 minutes against Morocco on Saturday.

In other news, Joachim Andersen played the full 90 minutes for Denmark in two fixtures: the first being a loss to Croatia before the Danes stunned France with a 2-0 win. The two countries will face off again in the 2022 World Cup.

Marc Guéhi was named in the final England squad before the 2022 World Cup but did not feature in either match.

Guéhi played for England from Under-16 to Under-21, captaining the youth team and winning the Under-17 World Cup. He made his senior debut on the same night as Tyrick Mitchell, helping the Three Lions beat Switzerland 2-1 in March 2022.

Having reached the semi-final in 2018 and then the European Championship final in 2021, Palace Academy graduate Gareth Southgate will be looking to take the national side to its first World Cup final since 1966. He must announce his final 26-man squad by October 21st.

Midfielder Cheick Doucouré has joined up with Mali, the aptly named 'Eagles' - he earned his sixth cap for the country against Zambia.

Finally, Jordan Ayew was called up by Ghana. The Black Stars have named a 29-man squad for their two friendly matches, losing to Brazil in a glamorous tie before beating Nicaragua. Ayew played the full 90 minutes against A Seleção before coming on as a late substitute on Tuesday.

It is the final international break before the World Cup kicks off in November, with Ghana in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Denmark - Joachim Andersen

Thursday, 22nd September: Croatia 2-1 Denmark (Andersen played the full 90 minutes)

Sunday, 25th September: Denmark 2-0 France (Andersen played the full 90 minutes)

Ghana – Jordan Ayew

Friday, 23rd September: Brazil 3-0 Ghana (Ayew played the full 90 minutes)

Tuesday, 27th September: Nicaragua 0-1 Ghana (Ayew came on as a late substiute)

Mali - Cheick Doucouré

Friday, 23rd September: Mali 1-0 Zambia (Doucouré played 63 minutes)

England U20s – Malcolm Ebiowei

Wednesday, 21st September: England U20s 3-0 Chile U20s (Ebiowei came on in the 70th minute)

Saturday, 24th September: England U20s 2-1 Morocco U20s (Ebiowei played the full 90 minutes)

England - Marc Guéhi

Friday, 23rd September: Italy 0-1 England (Guéhi did not feature)

Monday, 26th September: England 3-3 Germany (Guéhi remained on the bench)

Ivory Coast – Wilfried Zaha

Saturday, 24th September: Ivory Coast 2-1 Togo (Zaha played 81 minutes)

Tuesday, 27th September: Ivory Coast 3-1 Guinea (Zaha came on in the 61st minute)

Keep an eye on this page for all the latest results from the September internationals.