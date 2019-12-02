For any Palace fans, the perfect present is, of course, their very own home shirt - so they can support the Eagles in style and with pride. Now, you can buy the classiest home shirt in the Premier League for 30% less! You can grab an adult home shirt for just £35 and a junior one for £27!

But the offers don’t stop there - we’re also discounting selected training wear by 30%! You can kit-up in style on the pitches and streets of south London this winter by donning our track jackets, sweatshirts and trousers to fight the cold... Gone are the days of knock-off Serie B kits, now you can train in style sporting the Eagle crest.

Our discounts stretch across the entire shop's range, though, with everything else you see in the Club Shop now at 20% off! Fill your stockings and under the tree for any Palace-mad fan for less this Christmas.

*Our Black Friday offfers are not in conjuction with any other offer and does not include kit personalisation, gift card and palace wine.