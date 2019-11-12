These match worn shirts from the 90 minutes against the Blues are being auctioned off, with profits raised from the Palace tops being donated to the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal. The club has gifted these shirts to the British Legion and does not receive any of the proceeds.

The shirts are now available for fans to bid on by clicking here. These tops are exclusive and were only produced for the fixture against Frank Lampard’s side. But fans have to be quick - the auction will end at 12:30 GMT today (Wednesday 13th November)!

The auction is the only way to buy them - so take a look now for a chance to get your hands upon a rare piece of Palace history, all the while raising funds for an incredible cause.

Last year, the club auctioned off the players’ match-worn shirts from the November game against Tottenham Hotspur, with a total of £7,044 being raised and this year fans bid on shirts worn against Leicester City.

The donations made help the Royal British Legion continue to support thousands of serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.

Make your bid here.

Please note - MatchWornShirt services are an official partner of The Royal British Legion. Costs from the auctions (such as hosting, shipping, handling fees and materials) will be reimbursed to MatchWornShirt and the entire profits from the sales will be donated to The Royal British Legion. To comply with UK fundraising regulations, a capped percentage of costs is stated on the platform. If the costs would exceed 21%, this will be for MatchWornShirt's risk. If the costs turn out to be lower than 21%, an additional donation will be made to The Royal British Legion by Matchworn Shirt. Crystal Palace Football Club have gifted the shirts to the charity, and does not receive any proceeds in return.