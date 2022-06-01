Palace overcame the U's with second-half goals from Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojević, and will find out their opponent for the next stage tonight.

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports after Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United, which should finish around 21:30. You can also find out who Palace will face by keeping an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

The seven Premier League Clubs competing in Europe enter the competition at this stage, and the third round ties will take place in the week commencing 7th November.

The tournament is no longer split into northern and southern sections, meaning Palace could draw any of the below teams.

Some of the more interesting fixtures include Crawley Town, who shocked Fulham 2-0, Lincoln City, and Morecambe. Palace are ball number 10.

Ball numbers

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Blackburn Rovers Brentford Burnley Charlton Athletic Chelsea Crawley Town Crystal Palace Derby County Everton Gillingham Leicester City Lincoln City Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United MK Dons Morecambe Newport County Nottingham Forest Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Stevenage Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion Leeds United or Barnsley Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City

Stay tuned to club channels to find out who Palace draw!