Sunderland-born Len was an apprentice at Crystal Palace, signing professional forms in July 1971 aged 18.

Len would feature in the Youth Cup and Southern Junior Floodlit Cup games in 1971/72 alongside the likes of Jim Cannon and then play for the reserves across the next two seasons.

Usually found as a full-back, Len did not break into the first-team but did feature in one of Malcolm Allison's first games as manager against Lazio in the Anglo-Italian Cup at Selhurst Park.

After departing the club in 1974, he went on to join the likes of Dover and Wealdstone.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Len's loved ones.