The t-shirt design was inspired by fan favourite Sakho's permanent move to south London, following a extremely successful loan spell the season prior, on deadline day back in September 2017. Upon the paperwork being signed, Sakho uttered the immortal line: "The soldier is back".

Not for the first time in his illustrious career, Sakho sent Twitter into meltdown.

Sakho's squad number - 12 - is featured in camo-print on the stylish grey tee, and is available for £22.99 exclusively in the club shop, or online here. The club are donating 10% of profits from the shirt to Sakho's charity AMSAK, which you can learn more about here.

The shirt is the second in the new 'Player Range', following the sell-out Aaron Wan-Bissaka "A1B" t-shirt - which flew off the shelves in a matter of days. So be quick, buy your Sakho Soldier t-shirt clicking the banner below.