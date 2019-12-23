Supporters are strongly encouraged to prepare their travel plans in advance of the day and to allow plenty of time to get to Selhurst Park for the 15:00 kick-off.

Norwood Junction

Southern and Arriva will provide limited services.

Selhurst and Thornton Heath

Services are very restricted pre-match. There will be no services two hours after full-time.

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Buses will be running but the services will be limited due to the festive period.