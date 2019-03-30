To listen to full commentary on the tie with the Terriers and see how Palace progress, you can grab your Palace Audio pass for just £1.49 or, if you act fast, you can capitalise on a huge offer: Palace Audio for the rest of the season for just £10!

This offer will continue to lose its value the more games you miss, so act fast and buy here now!

How to listen live

To purchase a pass, you must first register for a free Palace One Account and then log in. After, head to Palace Audio to buy, choose your subscription and pay. It is not currently possible to purchase directly from the app.

Once a subscription is purchased, fans can listen live via desktop or on the club app in the Palace TV section.

App users will be able to enjoy the commentary and use their phone as normal with the commentary running in the background. Please ensure you are running the very latest version of the club app for this functionality (updates are issued regularly via the App Store and Google Play Store). If you are in the app simply head to Palace TV > Live and follow the instructions.

The commentary service begins a few minutes before kick-off on matchdays (kick-off is 3pm GMT).

Buy Now

FAQs & T&Cs