This week features two of the Palace first-team: Jordan Ayew and James McArthur.

The former - your ManBetX Player of the Month for August - discusses how he felt having received the accolade from Palace fans and the latter speaks with Premier League Productions to preview Wolves' visit to Selhurst this Sunday.

Up next are two men from the top of two different games. Matthew Hoggard speaks from the MyPeople Business Club lunch before Statman offers up his usual pre-weekend stat hit.

As ever, Roy Hodgson's weekly press conference rounds things off as yet another packed pod winds to a close.

You can listen to this week's episode now for free by clicking here or by searching 'official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider.