Chasing promotion at the top of League Two, Tayo Adaramola made his ninth straight start for Bradford as they visited Accrington Stanley and were held to a 0-0 draw.

A scrappy affair saw Adaramola play 57 minutes on the left side of the pitch, but the two sides cancelled one another out over the course of 90.

That result could have seen Bradford lose ground on Walsall – one point ahead after the weekend – at the top of the table, but the Saddlers were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Owen Goodman and AFC Wimbledon, themselves pushing at the top end of the table.

Indeed, after doing well to keep the hosts at bay throughout, Goodman and the Dons appeared on course for victory after Omar Bugiel’s 70th-minute strike – only for an 87th-minute free-kick from Taylor Allen to find the bottom corner for Ian Holloway’s Walsall.

Nevertheless, Goodman and Wimbledon remain firmly in the play-off spots, and only two points off Port Vale in the automatic promotion places.

In League One, meanwhile, Joe Whitworth and Exeter City’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 home defeat against promotion-chasing Wrexham.

And in the National League, Jack Wells-Morrison played the full 90 minutes of Solihull Moors’ 1-0 defeat away at promotion-chasing Forest Green.