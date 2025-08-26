Five of the Eagles' six loanees featured prominently for their clubs last week, with a new club debut and plenty of impressive performances to mull over. Find out how our young stars performed below:

Owen Goodman – Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town maintained their early season form with goalkeeper Goodman once again playing an integral role.

Previously unbeaten Doncaster Rovers were seen off in an all-Yorkshire clash in midweek, with Goodman providing stability between the sticks in a 2-0 win.

And the 21-year-old would then make it two clean sheets in as many games with some excellent saves on Saturday, as the Terriers saw off in-form Stevenage to move up to second in the League One table. It means the young stopper now has four clean sheets in just five league matches so far in 2025/26.

Goodman could return to action on Tuesday night (19:45) for a Carabao Cup second round tie away at Premier League side Sunderland.

David Ozoh – Derby County

Ozoh was back in the Rams side for a Friday night clash with in-form Bristol City. Making his third start of the season, the midfielder showed his composure on the ball and was a calming presence for the side he also represented last season.

Ozoh would eventually complete 70 minutes of an entertaining Championship contest before making way for Kenzo Goudmijn.

At the time County trailed 1-0, but would eventually salvage a point courtesy of Carlton Morris' late goal. The Rams return to action in the Carabao Cup against Premier League Burnley on Tuesday evening (19:45 BST).

Tayo Adaramola – Leyton Orient

Full-back Adaramola featured twice for League One Leyton Orient over the last week, seeing mixed results. Midweek saw the Os earn an excellent away win at Plymouth Argyle, with Adaramola completing 79 minutes of action before he was withdraw.

However, Orient experienced a tougher time on Saturday, going down 4-1 at Mansfield Town. Adaramola featured for 57 minutes before he was replaced by Demetri Mitchell.