The 21-year-old goalkeeper was making his Terriers debut against a Leyton Orient team in which fellow Palace loanee Tayo Adaramola also debuted from the start.

After a blistering start at both ends of the pitch, however, the match ultimately went Huddersfield’s way in decisive fashion, with Goodman making a particularly important save from Aaron Connolly with his team 1-0 ahead early in the second-half.

Just two minutes later, Huddersfield doubled their advantage – and eventually emerged 3-0 victors at the Accu Stadium to get their season off to the best possible start.

Both Eagles completed 90 minutes on their first appearances for their respective clubs, with Huddersfield next in action away to Reading next weekend, and Orient at home to Wigan.