In League One, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored one, assisted another and created no fewer than three goalscoring chances as Charlton Athletic beat Port Vale 3-2 at The Valley.
Crystal Palace’s loanees enjoyed an outstanding weekend across the divisions, with title races, awards and goal contributions all taking place.
The 20-year-old was in typically devastating mood in front of goal, notching his 15th goal of a campaign which later earned even greater recognition with the Addicks’ 22/23 Player of the Year Award.
Elsewhere in the same division – after a week in which he was named Shrewsbury Town’s Young Player of the Season – Killian Phillips started alongside teammate Rob Street in a 3-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.
The 21-year-old midfielder has also enjoyed a fruitful spell in League One since linking up with the Shrews in January, recording three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.
The 21-year-old midfielder has also enjoyed a fruitful spell in League One since linking up with the Shrews in January, recording three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.
Also hitting the headlines this week was Malachi Boateng for Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship.
The midfielder picked a fine time to score his second goal of the season to give them the lead at Greenock Morton, but sadly his team could not hang on, and slipped to a 2-1 second-half defeat.
You can watch Boateng’s goal at 2:01 in the video below.
Boateng and Queen’s Park must now defeat league leaders Dundee at home on the final day of the season if they are to lift the Scottish Championship trophy.
In League Two, Scott Banks registered his fourth assist of the season as Bradford City continued their play-off charge with an impressive 2-1 win at Northampton Town.
The Bantams now possess a game-in-hand on the sides around them, sitting three points inside the play-off spots in seventh.
Elsewhere, Luke Plange was a late substitute for Lincoln City in League One in their 3-2 defeat away to Morecambe.