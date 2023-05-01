The 21-year-old midfielder has also enjoyed a fruitful spell in League One since linking up with the Shrews in January, recording three goals and two assists in 16 appearances.

Also hitting the headlines this week was Malachi Boateng for Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship.

The midfielder picked a fine time to score his second goal of the season to give them the lead at Greenock Morton, but sadly his team could not hang on, and slipped to a 2-1 second-half defeat.

You can watch Boateng’s goal at 2:01 in the video below.