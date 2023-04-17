In League One, Rob Street scored his third goal of the season for Shrewsbury Town: a perfectly-placed glancing header in a 1-1 draw at home to Portsmouth – a match in which teammate Killian Phillips played the full 90 minutes.
It was another successful weekend for Crystal Palace’s loanees over the weekend, with two of them hitting the back of the net.
And in League Two, Scott Banks scored his second goal in two games for Bradford City – and sixth of the season – with the third goal: a deflected, looping effort, in the Bantams’ storming 3-0 win at Rochdale, a result which keeps their play-off prospects on track.
You can watch Banks’ goal at 1:28 in the video player below.
In the Championship, Malcolm Ebiowei was a late substitute for Hull City in a 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers, as was Luke Plange in Lincoln City’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Port Vale in League One, and John-Kymani Gordon in Carlisle’s 0-0 draw with Northampton in League Two.
In the same division, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Charlton Athletic suffered a heavy defeat away at Ipswich Town.
A similar fate befell David Boateng and Dover Athletic in National League South, but Ryan Bartley and Eastbourne Borough continued their late charge for the play-off spots with a dominant 3-0 win over Hemel Hempstead.
St Johnstone and Remi Matthews suffered a 2-0 defeat against Livington in the Scottish Premiership, while in the Championship, Malachi Boateng and Queen’s Park kept up the pressure on Dundee with a 1-0 win over Hamilton; they remain a point behind the league leaders with three games left to go, including a final-day showdown.
And in Belgian First Division B, Jake O’Brien played the full 90 minutes of RWD Molenbeek’s first-against-second game with SK Beveren – a 1-1 draw seeing his team sit top of the table with three games left.