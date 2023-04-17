In the Championship, Malcolm Ebiowei was a late substitute for Hull City in a 0-0 draw at Blackburn Rovers, as was Luke Plange in Lincoln City’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Port Vale in League One, and John-Kymani Gordon in Carlisle’s 0-0 draw with Northampton in League Two.

In the same division, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Charlton Athletic suffered a heavy defeat away at Ipswich Town.

A similar fate befell David Boateng and Dover Athletic in National League South, but Ryan Bartley and Eastbourne Borough continued their late charge for the play-off spots with a dominant 3-0 win over Hemel Hempstead.

St Johnstone and Remi Matthews suffered a 2-0 defeat against Livington in the Scottish Premiership, while in the Championship, Malachi Boateng and Queen’s Park kept up the pressure on Dundee with a 1-0 win over Hamilton; they remain a point behind the league leaders with three games left to go, including a final-day showdown.

And in Belgian First Division B, Jake O’Brien played the full 90 minutes of RWD Molenbeek’s first-against-second game with SK Beveren – a 1-1 draw seeing his team sit top of the table with three games left.