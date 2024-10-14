The England youth international goalkeeper was the only Crystal Palace loanee in action over the weekend as, with the October international break underway, all other loanees were without competitive fixtures.

In truth, AFC Wimbledon were dominant against Carlisle United at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, with 20-year-old Goodman only called upon to make a single save in the 4-0 victory.

But the clean sheet was a milestone one for Goodman, who has now shut out the opposition in five of the Dons’ eight league matches so far this season.

This latest shut-out means Goodman has been beaten just five times in the league this season.

Marry that to a memorable display against Ipswich Town in the EFL Cup in August, when Goodman saved two penalties in a shoot-out victory over the Premier League outfit, and it is clear the young ‘keeper is making a superb impact in South London so far.

AFC Wimbledon have lost just one of their last five matches and sit only five points off the League Two summit – having played three games fewer than many of the teams around them, including leaders Port Vale.

Goodman initially joined Palace at Under-13s level and has progressed through the ranks at the Academy, appearing in four first-team matchday squads in 2022/23, before impressing over 40 appearances for Colchester United last season.