Danny Imray - Blackpool

Imray marked his return to the Blackpool starting XI in perfect fashion, opening the scoring in a commanding 3–0 victory over Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium last Tuesday.

The wing-back wasted no time making an impact in South Yorkshire, breaking the deadlock after just two minutes.

Linking up excellently with fellow returnee Josh Bowler, Imray burst in behind the defence and showed real composure to finish low under Cameron Dawson, setting the tone for a second win in as many games for Ian Evatt’s side.

Imray’s early strike helped Blackpool establish a two-goal advantage inside the opening 18 minutes. Despite pressure from the hosts, the Seasiders carried a deserved lead into the break and, after a resilient second-half display, sealed the points late on through Ashley Fletcher.

The Palace loanee followed that up with another assured 90-minute performance as Blackpool came from behind to secure a 2–2 draw at home to Lincoln City at Bloomfield Road in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

With the Seasiders trailing early, Imray remained a constant attacking outlet down the right-hand side, causing problems throughout.

His energy and delivery were particularly evident in the second half when his dangerous work down the flank led to goalkeeper George Wickens spilling the ball, presenting Tom Bloxham with a chance that narrowly went over. Goals from Lee Evans (penalty) and Fletcher ensured Blackpool left with a point, with Imray again playing a key role.

Imray’s recent contributions come after a lengthy spell on the sidelines earlier this season. The wing-back was stretchered off just 16 minutes into Blackpool’s 2–2 draw with Luton Town in early October, with surgery required and an initial recovery timeline of at least three months.

The injury brought a frustrating halt to a hugely promising start at Bloomfield Road, where Imray had already collected two Player of the Match awards and established himself as a fan favourite.