In what was his 24th consecutive start for St. Mirren, Phillips played 76 minutes at Ibrox as he helped his side defeat title-chasing Rangers to move up into the top half of the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder effectively set up Toyosi Olusanya’s goal, the second for St. Mirren, with a long hook over the top which Rangers’ defence couldn’t deal with.

His performance in the middle of the park paved the way for The Buddies’ first win away at Ibrox 34 years.

Watch the highlights of their win below!