Hot on the heels of promotion-chasing Wimbledon are Bradford City and Tayo Adaramola. After making his debut last time out against Newport County and winning the Man of the Match award, the left-back helped Bradford to a 2-0 win over MK Dons - keeping a clean sheet in the process.
Elsewhere in League Two, Jemiah Umolu earned more minutes off the bench for Port Vale as they made it eight games unbeaten. The forward came on for 25 minutes of action, helping the side to a 2-1 win over Salford City. Luke Plange also managed 14 minutes off the bench for Motherwell narrowly lost out to Dundee United.
Midfielder David Ozoh also played 90 minutes for Derby County, though he was stretchered off in the 91st minute, shortly before Millwall’s 95th minute winner to break the Rams’ hearts.
Joe Whitworth, Chris Francis and Jack Wells-Morrison all managed 90 minutes for Exeter City, Dagenham & Redbridge and Solihull Moors respectively.
Whitworth and his Exeter side fell to a 3-0 defeat against Charlton, while Wells-Morrison and the Moors also suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Gateshead. Francis’ Dagenham side drew 2-2 with play-off chasing Oldham in the National League.
Finally, centre-back Seán Grehan, who recently returned to Bohemian F.C. on loan made his second debut for the side as a half-time substitute against Derry City. He and his side narrowly lost out 1-0 in Northern Ireland.