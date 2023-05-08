In a thrilling conclusion to the Scottish Championship season, Malachi Boateng played the full 90 minutes of Queen’s Park’s league decider against Dundee at Ochilview Park.

Having led the division for much of the season, Queen’s Park went into the game needing a win against their visitors, but fell behind after just four minutes – before then scored twice in two minutes just moments later.

But in an a remarkable game – 3-3 at half-time – it would be Dundee who would go on to lift the trophy with a final-day win, scoring twice in the second-half to win out 5-3 and consign Boateng and Queen’s Park to the play-off spots.

After ultimately finishing third, their first task will be to overcome Patrick Thistle in the play-off quarter-finals.

Also involved in a title fight is defender Jake O’Brien, who scored for Belgian First Division B leaders RWD Molenbeek in a 3-1 win at Club NXT.

The centre-back opened the scoring after 23 minutes in another crucial win for the Belgian side, but second-placed SK Beveren – who trail by a point – also claimed victory, meaning that O’Brien’s team will need to defeat sixth-placed RSCA Futures next weekend to guarantee the trophy.

You can watch O’Brien’s goal at 0:26 in the video player below.