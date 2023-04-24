In the same division, Luke Plange made his first consecutive start for Lincoln City, playing 81 minutes of their controlled 2-0 win away at Wycombe Wanderers – a result which stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Killian Phillips and Rob Street, meanwhile, both started for Shrewsbury Town in a 1-0 loss away at Bolton Wanderers, while in the Championship, Malcolm Ebiowei was a second-half substitute for Hull City in their 1-0 win over Hull City.

John-Kymani Gordon played the first 70 minutes for Carlisle United and helped them to a 1-0 win at Barrow in the race for the League Two play-offs, with Scott Banks and Bradford City – for whom the Palace loanee won a second-half penalty – still within the play-off spots on goal difference despite a last-gasp equaliser by Gillingham in a 2-2 draw.

In non-league, there were defeats for David Boateng and Ryan Bartley with Dover Athletic (0-3 at Farnborough) and Eastbourne Borough (0-2 at Braintree, ending his side’s play-off hopes) respectively in the National League South; but Dan Quick and Billericay Town concluded their Isthmian League Premier Division campaign in 10th place, following a 2-1 win away at Corinthian Casuals.

In Belgian First Division B, Jake O’Brien and RWD Molenbeek remain a point ahead in the title race after a clean sheet and a 3-0 win at Lierse – there are two games left to play – while Malachi Boateng and Queen’s Park remain just a point off the Scottish Championship summit following a 0-0 draw at Ayr, with two games also remaining in that race.

Remi Matthews and St Johnstone, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Hibernian, final league game before the post-split Scottish Premiership fixtures commence in a fortnight.