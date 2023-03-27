On Non-League Day, three Palace players received larger backings than normal, with central defender Ryan Bartley helping Eastbourne Borough to a 1-1 draw away at Chippenham Town to keep their faint hopes of reaching the National League South play-offs alive.

In the same competition, David Boateng started in midfield for Dover Athletic, but fell to a 1-0 defeat away to high-flying St Albans City.

And in the Isthmian League Premier Division, defender Dan Quick and Billericay Town came within 10 minutes of seeing out a victory at home to Carshalton Athletic, only to be pegged back late on – a result which likely ends their hopes of a late surge up from midtable.

In League One, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi also experienced late frustration at the Valley as Charlton Athletic dropped points to Wycombe Wanderers in the dying stages.

Having scored his 10th league goal of the season last week, the 20-year-old was in impressive form once more, producing one particularly impressive cross for Miles Leaburn in the first-half before being denied twice in the second period – once after a dazzling solo run – by visiting goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Despite Charlton’s dominance, Wycombe would snatch a point in the final minutes through Chris Forino’s header from a corner, leaving the Addicks 15 points adrift of a play-off place with eight games of their season to go.

In the same competition, Luke Plange came on late for Lincoln City at Fleetwood Town, but could not help them find an equaliser in the closing stages as the hosts all-but-extinguished the Imps’ play-off hopes.

John-Kymani Gordon made his first start for Carlisle United since mid-February, but could not prevent the U’s from falling to a 1-0 defeat against Gillingham in League Two.

And in the Scottish Championship, the title race opened up once more as Queen’s Park – including Malachi Boateng – faltered at home to Arbroath, losing 1-0. With six games remaining, their lead now stands at just four points – and with Dundee having a game in hand.