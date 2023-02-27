In Belgian First Division B, RWD Molenbeek and defender Jake O’Brien stretched their advantage at the top of the table to six points with a 3-1 win over Lierse.

The Republic of Ireland youth international defender has now won 16 of the 19 league games in which he has started this season.

At the top of the Scottish Championship, Malachi Boateng and Queen’s Park were once again on song as an emphatic 4-1 win away at Hamilton – in which the on-loan midfielder came close to scoring with a bullet header – saw them stretch their lead to four points, albeit having played a game more.

And in League Two, John-Kymani Gordon helped Carlisle United to a 5-2 win away at Crawley Town, playing the final quarter of the match at Broadfield Stadium as the Blues moved up into second, 13 points behind runaway leaders Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere in the Football League, Malcolm Ebiowei made his first start for Hull City in their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City in the Championship, and Killian Phillips and Rob Street both played in Shrewsbury Town’s 2-0 win over Wycombe in League One.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Charlton Athletic suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the same division, and Luke Plange was a late substitute for Lincoln City in their 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Remi Matthews helped ten-man St Johnstone hold St Mirren to an impressive 1-1 draw in the Scottish Premiership, whilst defender Dan Quick aided Billericay Town to a point by the same scoreline at Lewes in the Isthmian League Premier Division.