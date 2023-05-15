Defender Jake O’Brien and his adopted side RWD Molenbeek went into the final round of league fixtures on Saturday top of the table, but aware that only three points guarantee them the Belgian First Division B title.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been in phenomenal form for his adopted club and was equally dominant against RSCA Futures – the academy side of RSC Anderlecht – in a title-winning 1-0 victory.

Molenbeek were dominant throughout the course of the game and got the breakthrough after 24 minutes through Mickaël Biron, but a clean sheet was still required to guarantee the league title and promotion.

O’Brien and his defensive colleagues duly delivered their ninth shut-out of the campaign to clinch victory – and with it, the jubilation of promotion.