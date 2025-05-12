Starting with Owen Goodman and AFC Wimbledon, the shot-stopper put in a sensational Man of the Match performance against Notts County in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

The Dons traveled to Meadow Lane with the aim of pushing for the play-off final and securing promotion back to League One after three seasons in the fourth tier.

The Magpies enjoyed more of the ball in the game and created more chances on goal, however it was Wimbledon who managed to take, and hold on to, the lead when Nottingham-born Riley Harbottle headed the visitors ahead on the hour-mark.

This proved to be the only goal of the game, with defensive heroics and five crucial saves from Goodman giving Wimbledon a slender lead to take back to Plough Lane on Saturday.

Goodman was crowned the Sky Bet Player of the Match for his standout performance and for his 23rd clean sheet of the campaign. He also won the League Two Golden Glove award earlier this week.