Having joined the Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on loan last week, the Republic of Ireland midfielder played 74 minutes on his debut against reigning champions Celtic, but was on the end of an eventual 3-0 defeat at the SMISA Stadium.

Elsewhere among our loanees, David Ozoh made his fourth consecutive start for Derby County, but was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline against Watford in the Championship.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi featured in the final 20 minutes of Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw at Norwich City, going close with a cutting run inside and a fierce effort, narrowly over the bar. Derby and Sheffield United sit 15th and 11th respectively after three matches.

In League One, Joe Whitworth remarkably made his third penalty save since joining Exeter City on loan, recording an additional five stops – although Exeter City did eventually fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Peterborough, and sit 17th in the table.