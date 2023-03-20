“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Rak-Sakyi said in his post-match interview. “We wanted to have another winning performance like Tuesday’s game [against Morecambe].

“...We were working on runs in behind, that’s what we did today - Miles [Leaburn] was in the box, so I found him and he scored and I’m happy.

“To be honest, I don’t know where I was supposed to be on attacking set-pieces! I just went to where I thought the ball was going to land - it was a good ball from Albie [Morgan] and I’m just happy I made good contact with it.”

Commenting on his loan spell so far, Rak-Sakyi said: “As soon as I came in [to Charlton], the boys have made me feel welcome and we’ve had a good connection from day one, which is getting stronger and stronger, so hopefully we can finish the season well.”