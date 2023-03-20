The 20-year-old winger notched Charlton’s second and assisted Miles Leaburn’s opening goal in their 2-1 victory away at Cambridge United, bringing his tally of goals and assists up to 15 for the season (10 goals, five assists).
Crystal Palace’s loanees have once again been in fine form this weekend, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi the pick of the bunch as he took his tally for the season up to 10.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Rak-Sakyi said in his post-match interview. “We wanted to have another winning performance like Tuesday’s game [against Morecambe].
“...We were working on runs in behind, that’s what we did today - Miles [Leaburn] was in the box, so I found him and he scored and I’m happy.
“To be honest, I don’t know where I was supposed to be on attacking set-pieces! I just went to where I thought the ball was going to land - it was a good ball from Albie [Morgan] and I’m just happy I made good contact with it.”
Commenting on his loan spell so far, Rak-Sakyi said: “As soon as I came in [to Charlton], the boys have made me feel welcome and we’ve had a good connection from day one, which is getting stronger and stronger, so hopefully we can finish the season well.”
Elsewhere, Rob Street retained his starting berth for Shrewsbury, though he couldn’t find the back of the net in consecutive games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ipswich. His teammate and fellow Palace loanee Killian Phillips missed out due to a head injury.
Scott Banks continued to find his form on his return from injury, as he came on with 20-minutes remaining to assist Andy Cook’s equaliser in Bradford’s 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United.
In the Championship, Malcolm Ebiowei earned another start for Hull City in thier 1-1 draw against Reading. Across the border in Scotland, Remi Matthews played the full 90 in their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock and Malachi Boateng unfortunately went off at half-time due to an injury in Queen’s Park’s 2-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Forward Luke Plange came on as a first-half substitute for Lincoln City, but couldn’t get on the scoresheet as The Imps fell to a 3-0 defeat against Peterborough United. John-Kymani Gordon was an unused substitute Carlisle United's 0-0 draw with Stevenage.
In non-League, centre-back Ryan Bartley played 77 minutes and kept a clean sheet in Eastbourne Boro’s 2-0 victory over Slough Town, while David Boateng was a second-half substitute for Dover Athletic in their 3-0 defeat to Hampton & Richmond.
Finally, in Belgium, Jake O’Brien started and kept a clean sheet in RWD Molenbeek’s 4-0 win over RSC Anderlecht II in the Challenger Pro League Promotion-Playoffs.