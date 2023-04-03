Charlton went on to win by a significant margin against a Shrewsbury Town team in which Killian Phillips and Rob Street featured.

Elsewhere in the Football League, Malcolm Ebiowei played 90 minutes for Hull City – his third consecutive full game – as Hull City drew 0-0 with Rotherham United in the Championship.

Luke Plange was a second-half substitute for Lincoln City in their impressive 1-1 draw at table-toppers Sheffield Wednesday in League One, while Scott Banks played 88 minutes for Bradford City in a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town in League Two, a result which boosts their play-off prospects.

In the National League South, David Boateng played a key role in Dover Athletic’s eye-catching 3-1 win away at play-off chasers Braintree Town – the Palace youngster playing a key role in his side’s crucial second goal, moments before producing a goal-line clearance at the other end. The three points move Dover further clear of the relegation zone into 16th.

In the same division, Ryan Bartley and Eastbourne Borough maintained their late charge towards the play-off places, the defender not only helping them to a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Weymouth, but scoring the winning goal - after a fine run with the ball out from the back - to boot.

You can watch Bartley's goal at 2:15 in the video below.