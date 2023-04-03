In an impressive first-half display, the 20-year-old teed up Albie Morgan to double the Addicks’ advantage on the break, before scoring an excellent individual effort on the stroke of half-time to put his side three ahead.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored a stunning goal and assisted another for Charlton Athletic in what proved a strong weekend for Crystal Palace’s loanees.
The contributions saw Rak-Sakyi move clear of his peers across the country, with no other Under-21 player having been directly involved in more goals – 17, comprising of 11 goals and six assists – in England’s top four divisions.
Charlton went on to win by a significant margin against a Shrewsbury Town team in which Killian Phillips and Rob Street featured.
Elsewhere in the Football League, Malcolm Ebiowei played 90 minutes for Hull City – his third consecutive full game – as Hull City drew 0-0 with Rotherham United in the Championship.
Luke Plange was a second-half substitute for Lincoln City in their impressive 1-1 draw at table-toppers Sheffield Wednesday in League One, while Scott Banks played 88 minutes for Bradford City in a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town in League Two, a result which boosts their play-off prospects.
In the National League South, David Boateng played a key role in Dover Athletic’s eye-catching 3-1 win away at play-off chasers Braintree Town – the Palace youngster playing a key role in his side’s crucial second goal, moments before producing a goal-line clearance at the other end. The three points move Dover further clear of the relegation zone into 16th.
In the same division, Ryan Bartley and Eastbourne Borough maintained their late charge towards the play-off places, the defender not only helping them to a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at Weymouth, but scoring the winning goal - after a fine run with the ball out from the back - to boot.
You can watch Bartley's goal at 2:15 in the video below.
Fellow centre-back Dan Quick likewise helped Billericay Town to shut out Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division, picking up a 1-0 win away from home.
Results north of the border were less positive as Remi Matthews scored an unfortunate own-goal with St Johnstone falling to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Aberdeen, and Queen’s Park and Malachi Boateng slipping to a 2-0 loss at Raith Rovers in the division below.
And in Belgian First Division B, Jake O’Brien and RWD Molenbeek saw their lead at the top cut to one point – with five games remaining – after a 1-1 draw at Beerschot.