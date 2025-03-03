Playing as a left-back, the Ghana international played 80 minutes in midweek in a 5-1 victory over Aberdeen at Celtic Park before managing to net the opening goal and assist the fifth goal in the Bhoys’ 5-2 win over St Mirren.

For his opening goal - which was also his first goal for the club - against St Mirren, he picked up the ball on the left-hand side from Nicolas Kühn and struck a well-taken effort across the face of goal from just inside the corner of the box.

His assist was arguably even better than the goal, putting the icing on the cake for Celtic in the 93rd minute, where he beat two St Mirren players down the left before standing up a cross for Yang Hyun-Jun to head home.

Fellow Palace loanee Killian Phillips was also in action during this game for St. Mirren, playing 77 minutes and getting the equaliser to make it 2-2 at the start of the second-half.

He got on the end of a poor clearance from the Celtic defence, volleying it into the ground and seeing it loop over Kasper Schmeichel.

Watch the highlights of St Mirren v Celtic below!