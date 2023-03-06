Having entered the pitch as a second-half substitute for the Bantams in the 68th minute, with the score at 0-0 against Colchester United at Valley Parade, the 21-year-old winger made quite the impact.

With Bradford mounting the pressure to break the deadlock, Banks first saw his side take the lead in the third minute of injury-time when Andy Cook headed home a corner – before sealing the three points three minutes later.

The Scot made a clever run into space, collecting Cook’s through-ball and placing a calm and collected finish to seal the 2-0 win; Bradford move to within three points of the automatic promotion spots in League Two as a result.

Speaking after the game, Banks said: “I am ecstatic. It was amazing to be a part of it. “The atmosphere was incredible. To go finish the game like that feels amazing - I am just delighted.

“My knees are in bits! I did a knee slide when I scored. You just do not think, when you score, and to be honest, it is all a bit of a blur. I was so happy to score, and for me personally, it was great after being out with my injury. That is what I have got to do. When I get a chance, I have to take it.”

You can watch Banks' goal at 1:33 in the video below.