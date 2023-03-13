The two teams would trade further goals in the second-half as Street played 90 minutes before exiting the field in injury-time, with the forward now hopeful he will have done enough to retain his place in the starting XI for the trip to Ipswich Town next weekend.

Teammate Killian Phillips was absent from the victory with a head injury.

Elsewhere in the same division, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – who played 70 minutes – and Charlton Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Accrington Stanley, while Luke Plange was a late substitute for Lincoln City in their 2-1 defeat away at Exeter.

In the Championship, Malcolm Ebiowei played the second-half of Hull City’s 1-1 draw away at Coventry, coming close to scoring a late winner for the Tigers only to fire narrowly wide.

In League Two, John-Kymani Gordon came off the bench with nine minutes remaining for Carlisle United at Swindon Town, and helped his side to a dramatic 2-1 win courtesy of Ryan Edmonson’s 96th-minute header, closing the gap to just eight points on league leaders Leyton Orient; and Scott Banks was also a late substitute in playoff-chasing Bradford City’s 1-1 draw at Newport County.

In non-league action, Ryan Bartley helped Eastbourne Borough to an impressive 3-2 win away at St Alban’s as they continued a late charge for the play-off spots in National League South; while Dan Quick and Billericay Town were defeated 1-0 at home to Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Elsewhere, in the Scottish Championship, Malachi Boateng played the full 90 minutes as Queen’s Park recorded a late 1-0 win over Cove Rangers to move five points clear at the top of the table; and Jake O’Brien aided RWD Molenbeek in their quest to secure the Belgian First Division B title, playing the full game as RWD won out 3-2 deep into stoppage-time.